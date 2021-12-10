Many expected Uniontown's boys basketball team to slip drastically last season after losing its entire starting five and top seven players overall.
Even with only a total of 24 career points returning, the Red Raiders managed to go 6-6 in Section 3-AAAA.
Rob Kezmarsky enters his 20th season as Uniontown head coach with a team he feels is trending upward.
"Last year's group took over for a team that lost eight seniors and they did a good job and played hard during the COVID year," Kezmarsky said. "We were very proud of them.
"We're real excited for this year's team. We feel we can be very good. We had a very successful summer program. We did very well in the Greensburg Central Catholic fall league. We have high expectations like always.
"Our goal isn't just to compete. We want to fight and beat as many teams as possible."
Kezmarsky has a bit more experience coming back for the 2021-22 campaign, led by 5-foot-10 junior Bakari Wallace who averaged 13 points per game last season.
"Just to give you an example of his potential, he scored 25 points in one half against Belle Vernon," Kezmarsky said. "Bakari will be one of the top players in the section.
"He leads by example every day in practice because he plays as hard as he possibly can. He's going to be a scorer for us but he'll get rebounds, too."
Christian Perkins, a 6-2 senior, battled through an early-season injury last season but is healthy now and is the Red Raiders' main inside player.
"Christian is a two-year starting center who has really improved," Kezmarsky said. "He's really been finishing. He's an experienced player. Some of the games we lost last year were when he got in foul trouble or when he was out injured."
Levi Garner, a 6-4 junior, could help out underneath as well.
"Levi's an athletic player who gives us some size and had very good summer and fall leagues," Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown returns 6-1 senior Evan Townsend, who was the Red Raiders' quarterback in football.
"He's a good 3-point shooter who had some very big shooting games for us last year," Kezmarsky said.
"Tanner Uphold (5-10 junior) is another returning player. Every game he guarded the other team's best player and had a great year for us."
Two more sophomore contributors should be 6-3 Jeremiah Hager and 6-3 Kadrian McLee.
"Jeremiah started JV last year and can really shoot the three," Kezmarksy said. "He's a dedicated basketball player. Kadrian is a very good rebounder who runs the court well."
The Red Raiders also have a pair of highly regarded freshmen in Calvin Winfrey III and Notorious Grooms.
"We're counting on Notorious and Calvin to help us this year," Kezmarsky said. "They do everything they're supposed to from playing AAU to working out. They worked so hard in the offseason like all our other players have, never missing an open gym.
"Calvin is a point guard and 3-point shooter who is explosive in the open court. Notorious will have an impact. He's also a 3-point shooter who is very good in the open court."
Seniors Devin Miles and Kole Fullem round out the varsity roster.
"We have a nice balance of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors that are all going to contribute," Kezmarsky said. "We may have seven or eight kids who could start on any given night. This is one of the deepest team we've had. We could probably play nine or even 10 kids a game."
With good depth, Kezmarsky would like to amp up Uniontown's defense a little more this season.
"We going to play more of a pressing style with a lot of full-court man," he said.
Kezmarsky sports a career record of 284-144 with the Red Raiders, which includes a section mark of 172-67 for a 72 percent winning percentage that has led to 10 section titles, giving the program a WPIAL-best 49 overall to go with 70 playoff appearances, also a WPIAL record.
Kezmarsky has 305 coaching wins overall.
"It's crazy to think this is my 20th year because I still get nervous before the first practice, and I still love coming to practice," Kezmarsky said. "Me and (assistant coach) Warare (Gladman) have been doing this a long time but we both still have the energy we had when we first started.
"It's the players, too. When you have so many kids that have worked so hard and are ready to get at it, that's what keeps you enthusiastic."
Kezmarsky reflected on all the players he's coached at Uniontown.
"It's funny how I look at things, like I went to Nate Guerriere's wedding and the first thing I thought about is he took two big charges at Ambridge in a 2014 playoff game the year we made the WPIAL final four."
That was Kezmarsky's best team, record-wise, as the Red Raiders went 19-1 in the regular season and wound up 22-3 overall.
"That was a memorable team," he said. "We beat Ambridge and EF, which was loaded that year, in the playoffs and lost a tough game to Chartiers Valley. We won a state game that year, too.
"There have been a lot of good games. The group we had two years ago was a great team also. It's nice to look back. We're blessed and lucky to have coached so many good players over the years. We just want to continue to keep winning and add to the storied history here."
