Jarrod King found out his name was on the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame ballot for the second year in a row a few months ago.
The scenario wound up being far different from 2019, though.
Usually, ballots are released in February, the class is revealed in May and the banquet takes place in June.
While King found out in a fairly timely fashion he wasn’t selected for induction in 2019, this year he’ll have a much longer wait to see if he’ll be part of the next class. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Hall of Fame to cancel this year’s announcement social and banquet, meaning those on the ballot will have to wait until 2021 to see if they’re in or not.
“It’s a weird feeling is the best way to describe it,” King said with a chuckle. “I heard from one of the voters who said I was nominated and on the ballot. The first time I was on the ballot last year I wasn’t really expecting it at that point. I mean I’m hopeful to get on and paid more attention this year because I had a couple people tell me they thought I had a good chance to get in.
“I guess I’ll have to be patient, and wait and see now.”
King was a four-year letterman in wrestling at Connellsville who reached the PIAA final three times, winning two state titles. He went on to wrestle at Oklahoma and then transferred to Edinboro where he became the first Falcon to win an NCAA Division I championship, taking the gold in the 165-pound division in 2009.
“It’s kind of one of those things where you don’t look for it while you’re competing, but it’s nice to see now,” King said of being considered for Hall of Fame inductions.
King is already in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling, the Dapper Dan Wrestling, the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association, and Eastern Wrestling League Hall of Fames.
Still, he was excited to be on the Fayette Hall of Fame ballot.
“Someone sent me a picture of it so I could see who else is on there, it’s really impressive, the names,” King said. “Last year I did not know who else was on the ballot.”
The 2020 class will now be the 2021 class and won’t be revealed until approximately May of next year, thanks to the pandemic.
“It’s unusual times and it’s nobody’s fault,” said Dan Andria, who was on the ballot for the first time.
Andria, who is the all-time boys basketball wins leader at Fairchance-Georges and post-consolidation Albert Gallatin, has no problem having to wait to find out if he’ll be chosen for induction.
“I was just honored to be on the ballot,” said Andria, who also coached Geibel Catholic boys for two seasons. “There are a lot of good people on there. You look at those names and, to me, they’re all very, very deserving. If it happens, it happens, but you’re just flattered, really, to be included in such company.”
King was one of those and his thought echoed Andria’s.
“You just feel good to be mentioned with those people,” said King, who is still amazed by the havoc the pandemic has caused.
“It’s all just kind of surreal. You never expect to live through something crazy like this. It seems like it’s out of a movie or something. As it was starting to unfold you’re thinking, oh it’s not going to be that bad, and then all of a sudden things are closing down.
“I know I was looking forward to going to watch the NCAA Wrestling Championships and they cancelled them about five days beforehand. That took me by surprise. I just thought they won’t cancel that and then it is and you start to see the reality of the whole situation, how big it actually was.”
King still follows wrestling to a large degree.
“A good bit. I know a lot of the local guys with wrestling, although I don’t know as many of the names statewide at this point,” King said. “I follow the local colleges and the wrestling landscape for sure. I’m a little more into the local high schools, I know some of their wrestlers really well.”
The pandemic has had an effect on King’s professional career.
“I’m a physical therapist,” he said. “My dad started the business about 20 years ago. My brother is also a physical therapist. We have three clinics in the area, Connellsville, Scottdale and Irwin.
“We’re considered essential so we were allowed to stay open. We did close down for two weeks when everything was at a peak. Then we started seeing a couple people a week that were post-surgical. Now we’re starting to pick up a little bit.”
For now, King has put the Hall of Fame behind him.
“I put it on the back burner,” he said, ‘but I’m sure my interest will go back up once 2021 rolls around.”
