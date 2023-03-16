Mapletown’s Ella Menear and Mount Pleasant’s Lily King qualified for the finals with the fastest times out of the preliminaries Wednesday morning, and those performances carried over into the finals with both swimmers winning gold at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Menear gained separation through the four different strokes of the 200 IM to repeat as champion with a time of 2:02.13. She held a .04 second lead after the butterfly, 1.23 seconds after the backstroke (her best stroke), and 1.57 seconds after the breaststroke.
Hometown favorite Kimberly Shannon, of Lewisburg High School, finished second in 2:04.65 in front of the Bucknell University crowd.
“All the adrenaline was pumping,” said Menear. “I really knew I had to pick it up in the backstroke. That’s my strongest stroke.
“Because of the (physical) setbacks I had this season, I didn’t feel I had the endurance in the freestyle.”
Menear qualified for the finals with a 2:04.44 in the prelims.
“I was able to watch the (three) heats before me to see how I had to pace,” explained Menear. “I wanted to save some for tonight.
“I had Kyra Schrecongost beside me. She pushed me a little.”
Menear was able to scratch off one item on her state meet to-do list.
“A two-peat in my senior year was my goal. One of my main goals this season was to come out with a second gold,” said Menear.
King won her third gold medal of her young career after winning the 200 freestyle in 1:46.86. The sophomore had a time of 1:49.50 in the prelims.
The Lady Vikings bookended relay gold medals after winning the 200 freestyle relay in a near-record time. Kiersten O’Connor, SaraJo Gardner, Trinity Graft and King gold-medal winning time of 1:35.88 just missed the state record of 1:35.81.
The Lady Vikings’ 200 medley relay team of Kiersten O’Connor, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar and Reegan Brown had the fastest time of 1:48.29 in the prelims. The quartet then won the opening gold medal on the first day of the state meet with a time of 1:46.71.
O’Connor won the bronze medal in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.98 seconds.
Graft finished eighth in the 200 freestyle ‘B’ final and 16th overall with a time of 2:01.43.
Brown finished third in the 100 butterfly ‘B’ final and 11th overall in 59.06 seconds. Mizikar was eighth in the consolation and 16th overall in 1:01.06. Mizikar placed 25th in the 50 freestyle in 25.41 seconds.
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez finished fifth in the 200 IM ‘B’ final and 13th overall with a time of 2:11.15. She just the finals after placing ninth in the prelims with a time of 2:10.68.
Belle Vernon’s Martyna Maley, Ava Bosetti, Melina Stratigos and Marlee Davis placed 31st in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:59.98.
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster placed 31st in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.70 seconds in her first state meet race.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis finished 25th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.68.
Ringgold’s Emily Doleno, Kaylie Rabbit, Emily Carpeal and Natalie Noll placed 27th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.54.
