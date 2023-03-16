Menear defends PIAA gold in 200 IM

Submitted photo

Mapletown senior Ella Menear successfully defended her title in the 200 IM Wednesday afternoon on the first day of the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University. Menear’s winning time was 2:02.13.

 Submitted photo

Mapletown’s Ella Menear and Mount Pleasant’s Lily King qualified for the finals with the fastest times out of the preliminaries Wednesday morning, and those performances carried over into the finals with both swimmers winning gold at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.

