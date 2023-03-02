Mount Pleasant’s Lily King made quite a splash in her first WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship last year as a freshman, and promises to do the same this year.
The WPIAL’s best swimmers will gather at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool on Thursday and Friday for the two-day meet.
The opening day’s event list is the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay. Swimmers return on Friday to compete in the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
King not only won WPIAL medals in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle last year, but she did so by breaking the record times set by Geibel Catholic’s Emily Zimcosky.
She was also part of the Lady Vikings’ gold-medal winning 200 and 400 freestyles, also in record-breaking times. Her performances, along with those of her talented teammates, led the Lady Vikings to the Class AA team title.
The Lady Vikings won a total of 14 WPIAL medals and five more in the state meet. Kiersten O’Connor won silver in the 100 backstroke, and SaraJo Gardner and Reagan Brown both won bronze.
However, King will not be a repeat champion because she is competing in the 100 and 200 freestyles this year.
Mapletown senior Ella Menear seeks her third-straight WPIAL gold medals in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Menear also set the WPIAL record in the 100 backstroke.
She capped her junior season with a PIAA gold in the 200 IM and silver in the backstroke, a race she actually broke the previous state record time with her second-place finish.
Menear is the top seed in the 100 backstroke, with Mount Pleasant’s Kiersten O’Connor and SaraJo Gardner closed behind, and is seeded second in the 200 IM (by a mere .21 seconds to Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller).
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez looks to repeat, if not improve, her performance last year when she won two WPIAL bronze medals.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis looks to build on her solid fall season in cross country where she won a WPIAL medal and qualified for the state meet.
She placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM, and qualified for the state meet in both.
However, she has dropped the 200 IM for the 100 butterfly this year. Georgagis is seeded fourth in both events.
“I feel better sprinting than distance this season,” Georgagis said at a meet in Connellsville on Jan. 26.
Georgagis feels she is capable of repeating the success she had in the fall.
“(Being a senior), I just want to keep doing what I’m doing and qualify for states. (Her success last fall) makes me want to accomplish making it to states in two different sports.”
Georgagis acknowledged slicing time is more difficult as she progresses through the sport.
“It’s harder to get better now that I’m a senior. I have been swimming since I’ve been seven. I get better by a hair,” explained Georgagis. “I started running in eighth grade, so it’s new to me. I’ve been swimming forever.
“(Trying to drop time) is so frustrating.”
Georgagis continued, adding, “Swimming is a lot harder to manage your time than running because I feel a minor mistake in a second and it’s not going to do much. But, in swimming a second is huge.”
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller is the two-time gold medalist in the 200 IM and the defending silver medalist in the 100 butterfly. He also won PIAA gold in the butterfly and bronze in the 200 IM.
But, the senior has decided to drop the 200 IM in favor of the 50 freestyle, where he is the top seed. Miller has the second-fastest time in the butterfly.
Mount Pleasant sophomore Joseph Gardner looks to build on his first district meet when he won silver in the 200 IM. He is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 IM.
Laurel Highlands senior Ian Hamilton won WPIAL silver in the 200 freestyle last year and was sixth in the 100 backstroke. He’s swimming the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle this year, as the third seed in both races.
Uniontown junior Logan Voytish is in the hunt for his second WPIAL medal-winning event and state meet berth after he finished fifth in the WPIAL golf final and sixth in the state final.
Voytish placed sixth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 200 IM in last year’s WPIAL meet. He dropped the 200 IM in favor of the backstroke this year.
