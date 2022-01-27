Lily King is making quite a splash so far in her first high school swimming season.
The Mount Pleasant freshman has posted the fastest time in Class AA in the 100 freestyle and 200 IM, and second-fastest in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle on the WPIAL performance list released on Monday. She sits eighth in the 100 butterfly.
Swimmers and divers have about three more weeks to post an automatic or provisional qualifying time or point total. All times must be recorded by Monday, Feb. 21, at noon.
Entries were held to 16 swimmers and 12 relay teams last year with pandemic restrictions. The field were be determined when the site for the swimming championships is announced.
The 2021 district meet was held at Upper St. Clair. The meet historically has been at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
The diving competition returns to North Allegheny with the Class AAA meet on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Class AA championship on Friday, Feb. 25.
Mapletown junior Ella Menear was a two-time gold medalist last year with two Upper St. Clair pool records. She has posted the top time in the 100 backstroke and has the third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly, and the fourth-fastest time in the 100 freestyle.
King and Menear are not the only local swimmers to post a top-16 time midway through the season.
Laurel Highlands’ Ella Ciez (5, 50 freestyle; 6, 100 freestyle; 12, 200 freestyle; 5, 100 breaststroke; 10, 100 butterfly; 5, 200 IM) and Elizabeth Thomas (2, 100 backstroke), Belle Vernon’s Delaney Patterson (11, 50 freestyle; 11, 500 freestyle; 7, 100 breaststroke; 9, 200 IM) and Ava Bosetti (16, 100 breaststroke), Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich (12, 50 freestyle; 8, 100 freestyle; 9, 200 freestyle; 5, 500 freestyle) and Riley McLaughlin (15, 50 freestyle; 15, 100 breaststroke), Mount Pleasant’s Ashlyn Hornick (13, 50 freestyle), SaraJoe Gardner (16, 50 freestyle; 12, 100 freestyle; 15, 500 freestyle; 4, 100 backstroke; 13, 100 breaststroke), Reegan Brown (11, 100 freestyle; 8, 100 backstroke; 7, 100 butterfly; 14, 200 IM), Trinity Graft (16, 100 freestyle), and Kiersten O’Connor (9, 100 backstroke), Ringgold’s Natalie Noll (14, 50 freestyle; 16, 100 freestyle; 6, 500 freestyle; 6, 100 backstroke) and Paige Doleno (11, 100 breaststroke), and California’s Anastasia Georgagis (6, 100 breaststroke; 10, 200 IM) all have posted a strong times to date.
The Lady Vikings have the second-fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, and the third-fastest in the 200 medley relay.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller won gold in the 100 breaststroke last year and the junior is picking up right were he left off.
Miller has the top time in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly, third-fastest time in the 50 freestyle, and fifth-fastest in the 100 backstroke.
Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner (5, 50 freestyle; 5, 100 freestyle; 10, 500 freestyle; 3, 100 breaststroke; 14, 100 butterfly; 5, 200 IM) and David Mutter (8, 50 freestyle; 12, 100 freestyle; 12, 100 backstroke; 5, 100 butterfly), Elizabeth Forward’s Kaden Faychak (7, 50 freestyle; 12, 100 breaststroke), Uniontown’s Logan Voytish (16, 100 backstroke; 7, 100 butterfly; 7, 200 IM) and Jacob Schiffbauer (13, 100 breaststroke), Laurel Highlands’ Ian Hamilton (11, 100 freestyle; 12, 200 freestyle; 13, 500 freestyle; 8, 100 backstroke; 15, 100 butterfly), Kole Friel (15, 200 freestyle; 11, 500 freestyle; 14, 100 breaststroke; 10, 200 IM), Dean Schiffbauer (14, 50 freestyle), and Craig Soltis (9, 100 butterfly), Ringgold’s Gionni Traeger (14, 200 freestyle), Benjamin Carpeal (7, 500 freestyle), Andrew Noll (14, 100 backstroke), and Bryan Nguyen (16, 100 breaststroke), and Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda (16, 200 IM) all have recorded a top-16 automatic qualifying time.
Laurel Highlands’ Collin McManis hit the automatic qualifying point total in Class AA diving. Mount Pleasant’s Paige Richter and Rayna Wisneski, along with Ringgold’s Brooke Mihalik, have already qualifying in Class AA diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.