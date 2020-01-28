Jarrod King’s legacy as a top-flight wrestler will be further cemented this spring when the Connellsville graduate is inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association’s Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
King joins Tim Flynn, his wrestling coach at Edinboro, Dave Ciafre (coach), Bobby Ferraro (wrestler/contributor), Bob Ferraro, Sr. (wrestler/coach/contributor), Joel Kislin (wrestler), Walter Peppelman (wrestler), Scott Schleicher (wrestler), and Frank Vulcano (contributor) in the Class of 2020. The newest class will be formally inducted on May 17 with a dinner at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg.
“It was not on my radar,” King said of his selection. “A representative from the coaches association called me about two months ago.”
The state hall of fame induction is the latest in a string of honors received by the 2004 Connellsville graduate, which include the Falcon Foundation, Southwestern Pennsylvania Hall of Fame and the Dapper Dan Hall of Fame.
King finished with a 160-17 record for the Falcons, including a 42-0 mark as a senior. He won four section titles and three WPIAL Class AAA crowns (135, 152, 160). King advanced to the PIAA finals in three straight seasons, winning state gold in 2003 and 2004.
King matriculated to Oklahoma, but suffered a number of injuries before he transferred to Edinboro. He had a 22-11 record for the Sooners.
“I was redshirted as a freshman (as many freshmen are). I had a bunch of injuries. My sophomore year (as a redshirt freshman), I was hurt the whole year. I had surgery (on his shoulder) after the season. I missed the beginning of my redshirt sophomore season. Then, I tore my other shoulder,” said King.
Even so, King found success with the Fighting Scots, posting a 103-16 career record with three PSAC and Eastern Wrestling League crowns.
He reached the pinnacle of his wrestling career when he won the NCAA Division I national championship at 165 pounds by defeating Wisconsin’s Andrew Howe in the title bout, 3-2. King had a 32-5 record that season.
King and his older brother Matt, Steve Peperak and Steven Bell are the Connellsville graduates to earn NCAA Division I All-America status. Ashtin Premus earned NAIA All-America honors.
King petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season based on his injury history, and after he proved time missed was due to injury, was granted one last season.
He was unable to defend his national title, losing in overtime to Penn State’s Dan Vallimont, 3-2, in the semifinals. But, King fought back to finish third and earn his second All-American honors. He finished with a 39-2 record.
King also excelled in the classroom, earning NWCA All-Academic Team honors three times.
King is looking forward to the induction ceremony with his old college coach.
“Absolutely, to have a chance to share the weekend with (Tim) Flynn will be fun,” said King. “Any accolade I have with college wrestling, he’s the biggest part of the thank you. It’s super big.”
Flynn enters the Hall of Fame on his accomplishments as a wrestler and coach. He earned All-America honors at Penn State at 134 pounds as a senior, finishing seventh in the country with a 30-10-1 record. Flynn finished with a career record of 105-32-2.
An assistant under Bruce Baumgartner for six seasons, Flynn became head coach in 1998 and compiled a 223-95-5 record in 21 years to become the program’s winningest coach before taking over the West Virginia program in 2018-19.
Flynn coached three NCAA champions: King, Waynesburg Central graduate Josh Koscheck and Gregor Gillespie.
King wrestled for two Hall of Fame coaches with his high school coach at Connellsville, the late Tom Dolde, already in the hall.
King noted he’s been able to soak in what being named to the state hall of fame entails.
“It’s impressive. It’s definitely fun to look back at my career. You have blinders on as you go through it. You just look to the next competition. You don’t have a chance for it to settle in,” explained King. “Pennsylvania is one of the best wrestling states. Wow, this is pretty neat.”
