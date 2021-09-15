Jocelyn Gratchic scored the match's only goal and goalkeeper Madison Kinneer made it stand in Connellsville's 1-0 road victory Tuesday night at Belle Vernon in Section 2-AAA play.
Gratchic scored on a free kick from the edge of the box with 3:06 left in the first half. She lofted the shot over the head of Belle Vernon goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez. The free kick was from a foul called on Mary Kate Lape.
Kinneer faced five shots to preserve the shutout. Connellsville finished with 12 shots.
"(Belle Vernon) had one corner they could've scored on, but it hit over the crossbar," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar.
The Lady Falcons improve to 3-0 in the section and 3-1 overall, and the win comes on the heels of Saturday's 8-1 win at Trinity. Belle Vernon goes to 1-2 in the section and 3-2 overall.
"We were up 3-1 at halftime. We scored the first goal of the second half and (Trinity) deflated. They gave up interest," noted Puskar.
Puskar said of the key early victories, "We're happy. Belle Vernon is always tough at home."
Lape scored a hat trick against Trinity. Gratchic and Brook Lindstrom both scored two goals, and Neveah Hamborsky added a solo goal. Kinneer made five saves.
Girls volleyball
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Jaguars won a Section 3-AAA road match by shutting out the Lady Leopards.
Thomas Jefferson won by the scores, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11.
Gianna Anderson finished with 12 kills for Belle Vernon (0-2, 2-2). Ally Sedlak had four kills and Gabby Serrao added two aces.
Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Colonials swept past Laurel Highlands for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Albert Gallatin (3-0) won by the scores, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
The Lady Colonials received strong efforts from Liz Murtha (3 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks), DJ Thomas (3 kills, 3 aces), Emma Eckert (12 assists), Hailey Lynn (2 aces), Laney Wilson (3 blocks, 9 kills), Kennedy Felio (11 assists), and Courtlyn Turner (3 blocks).
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA victory.
Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
Kendall Ellsworth had a solid all-around performance for the Lady Mikes with 16 assists, five aces and 12 service points. Beth Cree finished with five aces and nine kills. Sophia Zalar contributed four kills and two blocks. Aliyah Thomas had a team-high 18 service points.
Brownsville slips to 0-3.
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Commodores remained undefeated with a Section 3-AA road victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Frazier (3-0, 4-0) won by the scores, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14.
Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net for the Lady Commodores with 14 kills. Gracen Hartman dished out 20 assists. Molly Yauch finished with 15 service points and Maddie Stefancik added 11. Braylin Salisbury finished with three blocks.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Rockets went on the road for a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Gators.
Jefferson-Morgan: Anna Uveges (5 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Isabelle Bazzoli (4 kills, 2 blocks), Mia Baker (18 service points, 5 aces), Kayla Larkin (10 service points, 4 aces, 4 assists), and Ali Ostrich (8 digs, 5 assists) all contributed in the Lady Rockets' victory.
West Greene 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- The Lady Pioneers shut out the visiting Lady Bucs for a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21.
Kasie Meek led West Greene with 11 kills. MacKenzie Wise added nine kills. BreAnn Jackson had a game-high 40 assists and London Whipkey finished with 11 digs.
