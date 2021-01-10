Brison Kisan finished with a game-high 34 points, including three free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead McKeesport to a 77-74 non-section victory Saturday over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Rodney Gallagher paced the Mustangs (0-1) with 31 points, including two free throws with 42 seconds left to put his team up 74-72.
Kisan then made two foul shots with 12 seconds left to tie it and the Tigers (2-0) forced a turnover with 1.3 seconds remaining. The ball was inbounded to Kisan who was fouled as he fired a 3-pointer that was off the mark.
McKeesport led 15-13 after one period but the Mustangs surged to a 33-30 halftime lead as Jayden Pratt scored seven of his 11 points in the second quarter for LH.
The Tigers outscored the defending WPIAL Class 5A champions 28-19 in the third to go up 58-52 and set the stage for the thrilling finish.
Brandon Davis scored 14 points and Nick Egnot added eight points for Laurel Highlands. Keondre DeShields, who sat out the entire second quarter due to foul trouble, was limited to five points.
Travarese Rowe followed Kisan with 18 points for McKeesport and Kah-reke Andrew had 11 points.
Charleroi 59, Mount Pleasant 57 — Zach Usher capped the Cougars’ fourth quarter rally with a 3-pointer for a non-section road victory over the Vikings.
Mount Pleasant (0-2) led 35-22 at halftime, but Charleroi cut into the deficit with a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter.
The Cougars closed out with an 18-13 fourth quarter.
Will Wagner led Charleroi with 26 points. Usher finished with 20 and Jake Caruso added 11.
Nate Kubasky led the Vikings (0-2) with 20 points.
Sewickley Academy 54, Monessen 48 — The home team held a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back for a non-section victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Max Belt scored a game-high 20 points for Sewickley Academy (2-0).
Kody Kuhns led Monessen (0-1) with 15 points. Teammate Kiantae Robinson 12 points.
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 39 — The visiting Raiders overcame a first-quarter deficit for a non-section victory over the Pioneers.
West Greene (0-1, 0-2) led 14-7 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg Central pulled into a 22-19 lead at halftime. The Raiders put the game away with a 33-20 advantage in the second half.
Dawson Fowler (16), Chase Henkins (12), and Trenton Zupper (10) all scored in double figures for the Raiders.
Chase Blake finished with a game-high 21 points for West Greene.
Girls basketball
Mount Pleasant 40, Highlands 26 — The Lady Vikings built an early lead and didn’t relinquish the advantage for a non-section victory over visiting Highlands.
Mount Pleasant (2-0) led 11-7, 22-10 and 32-15 at the quarter breaks.
Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Vikings. Maria Fabregas paced Highlands (1-1) with 15 points.
Washington 67, Uniontown 27 — Washington exploded for 31 points in the second quarter on its way to a non-section road victory over the Lady Raiders.
Cass Lewis scored a game-high 20 points for Washington (1-0). Sam Maurer finished with 17 and Kaprice Johnson added 16.
