CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville flashed the kind of potential coach Marko Thomas felt his football team had for three quarters against Kiski Area on Monday night.
Football is a four-quarter game, though, and the final 12 minutes belonged to the Cavaliers as they stormed back from a 35-17 deficit with three touchdowns in the final 7:08 of play to pull out a 36-35 non-conference victory at Falcon Stadium.
Logan Johnson ignited the late rally with a touchdown run and two TD passes to Calvin Heinle, the second one coming with 57 seconds remaining to give Kiski a win in its opener. Johnson completed 15 of 25 passes for 200 yards and added 15 rushes for 50 yards.
"I've had confidence in the guys," Thomas said of his Falcons (0-2). "There's no doubt about it. I think we have a good team. It's just we made mistakes when we couldn't afford to. We jump out on them, then we let them back in."
The loss spoiled an impressive offensive display by Connellsville. Quarterback Gage Gillott completed 8 of 15 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Ky'ron Craggette had 18 carries for 141 yards and two scores.
"I thought we did really well offensively," Thomas said. "It's just when it came down to that final nail in the coffin we couldn't do it."
The Falcons led 21-17 at halftime and expanded that to 28-17 when Gillott connected with Gabriel McCrum on a 58-yard touchdown pass at 8:52 in the third quarter.
Connellsville's John Martay recovered a Kiski fumble two plays later at the Cavalier 31. The Falcons covered that with a 25 yard pass from Gillott to McCrum and a 6-yard touchdown run by Craggette for a 35-17 advantage with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter.
McCrum had for catches for 85 yards, all in the second half.
Kiski came back with a 13-play drive but turned the ball over on downs when Kenneth Blake was held to a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-goal from the 6.
"We started to take control in the third and just couldn't finish," Thomas said."
Connellsville got out of the hole thanks to a 58-yard run by Jason McBride to the Kiski 31, but the Falcons fumbled two plays later and the momentum turned.
The Cavaliers moved 68 yards in four plays with Johnson covering the final 26 on a touchdown pass to Heinle with 9:29 left. The Falcons broke up the 2-point conversion pass to keep their lead at 35-23.
"We went from having a first down and we're moving, they get a fumble and they turn it into a quick touchdown," Thomas said. "We had our chances, 35-17, got the ball with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Then the bottom just fell out."
Connellsville's offense got one first down on a 16-yard run by Craggette before it was stopped, but Gillott pinned Kiski back on its 17 with a 46-yard punt.
Johnson again led the Cavaliers down the field, covering 83 yards on nine plays, capped by his 5-yard touchdown run. Cody Dykes' extra-point kick made it 35-30 with 4:46 left.
The Falcons recovered an onside kick and two runs by Craggette netted 14 yards and a first down at the Kiski 33. The Cavaliers defense stiffened and Thomas elected to allow Gillott to attempt a 46-yard field goal, but the kick was blocked by Kiski's Brayden Dunmire and the Cavaliers took possession at their own 44 with 2:03 remaining.
"Gage has enough leg to make it from 55," Thomas said. "I'm confident with that. It's just we let someone go right up the middle, block it, put them in good field position."
Kiski, taking advantage of two Connellsville penalties totaling 20 yards, moved the ball to the Falcon 3 in five plays and from there Johnson found Heinle in the right side of the end zone despite good coverage for the winning score.
"Defensively, we've got to make tackles, we've got to make plays, and we're just not getting it," Thomas said.
The Falcons' chance at pulling out a last-second win vanished when Francis Dininno intercepted a Gillott pass on the next play from scrimmage, and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.
Heinle had seven receptions for 127 yards. Blake ran 21 times for 171 yards to spearhead Kiski's ground game. Cavaliers starting quarterback Lebryn Smith was injured early in the game and did not return, but Johnson filled in admirably.
The Falcons scored first in electrifying fashion when Gillott lofted a 90-yard touchdown pass to McBride, who had three receptions for 130 yards, with 5:50 left in the opening quarter.
Gillott and McBride hooked up again early in the second quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass for a 13-0 lead.
Blake sparked Kiski with a 45-yard touchdown run and a 47-yard punt return for a score to make it 14-13.
Craggette busted through the middle of the Cavaliers defense two plays later for a 64-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion gadget play worked as McBride completed a pass to Gillott for a 21-14 advantage.
Kiski made it 21-17 when Dykes booted a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
"There's a lot of things we did right tonight," Thomas said, in summarizing his team's effort, "and a lot of things we've got to look at tomorrow."
