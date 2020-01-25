Knoch rolled to an 80-32 Section 1-AAAA victory Friday night over visiting Yough.
Scott Fraser led the Knights (7-0, 16-1) with 13 points.
The Cougars go to 0-7 in the section and 5-12 overall.
Section 1-AAAA
Knoch 80, Yough 32. Knoch: Scott Fraser 13, Jared Schrecengost 12, Jake Scheidt 11, Brady McKee 10. Records: Yough (0-7, 5-12), Knoch (7-0, 16-1).
