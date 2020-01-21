Knoch scored 45 points in the middle two quarters Tuesday night as the Knights returned home with a 69-42 Section 1-AAAA victory over Mount Pleasant.
Knoch (6-0, 14-1) led 10-7 after the first quarter and then outscored the Vikings over the next 16 minutes, 45-24.
Luke Brandner led Mount Pleasant (3-3, 9-7) with 18 points.
Jared Schrecengost scored a game-high 20 points for the Knights. Ryan Lang finished with 18 and Scott Fraser had 15.
