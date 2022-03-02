MONROEVILLE -- The Knoch girls set the tone early with a stifling defense and accurate shooting, and carried that momentum throughout the game Tuesday night for a 56-45 victory in the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals against Southmoreland at Gateway High School.
The third-seeded Knights (21-2) advance to the title game Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center against top-seeded Blackhawk. Blackhawk defeated Elizabeth Forward, 76-53, in the other semifinal.
The second-seeded Lady Scots (18-4) will return to action next week in the PIAA playoffs.
Madilyn Boyer's long-range shooting, plus an effective motion offense, sparked Knoch's offense in the first half. Boyer finished with a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers at key points for the Knights. She also made 7-of-9 free throws.
On the other side of half court, the Knoch defense denied any 3-point opportunities and made shooting in the lane difficult, effectively thwarting the Lady Scots' offensive pattern.
"They played tremendous defense tonight. They really studied film. We like to put the ball in the paint. They doubled-teamed us and triple-teamed us in the paint. They were very good at recovering. So, we didn't get any really good open looks," said Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto.
Southmoreland, after timeout, closed the first quarter on a three-point run to trail the Knights, 12-7.
"We started off very sluggish. I don't know if we weren't focused. We didn't play like ourselves tonight, especially defensively. We were a little lost," said Amber Cernuto." We knew No. 33 (Madilyn Boyer) and 25 (Nina Shaw) were good at the top and they could take the ball to the hoop, and they could shoot.
"They have an excellent team."
Knoch kept doing what it was doing as the playoff game moved into the second quarter. Southmoreland's ability to spark a rally was affected with Olivia Cernuto and Melaynie Morvosh dealing with foul trouble. Cernuto picked up her third foul midway with around 2½ minutes remaining in the half.
"We're not used to getting in foul trouble early. For the first time we had two starters with three fouls by halftime. Changes the whole dynamic of the team," said Amber Cernuto.
The Knights' advantage grew to 17 points before settling into the halftime break with a 27-15 lead.
Southmoreland opened with a 7-3 run in the third quarter and the Lady Scots had a couple possesions to cut the deficit, but were unable to do so. Knoch's advantage floated between eight and 13 points in the quarter, settling at 10 points, 36-26, entering the fourth quarter.
"Turnovers and rebounds, we didn't get as many as we like. We struggled a little bit there," said Amber Cernuto.
Olivia Cernuto picked up her fourth foul just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter. Knoch steadily increased the gap, building the lead to 47-32 when Cernuto fouled out with 3:37 remaining in the game.
Knoch looked to bleed the clock in the final three minutes of the game, trusting the ball to Nina Shaw. Shaw converted 7-of-8 fouls shots in the quarter and 11-of-12 for the game to finish with 15 points.
The Lady Scots' Gracie Spadaro picked up some points late in the game to finish with 19. Olivia Cernuto and Maddie Moore both scored nine.
Now, the Lady Scots' attention turns to a state championship run.
"This is a rough one. One of our goals was to get to the states and get past this game back to the Pete. Our seniors were looking forward to it," said Amber Cernuto. "We will think about it for 24 hours, and then get back at it and get ready for states. Our season's not over yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.