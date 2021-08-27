Laurel Highlands had an up-and-down year in 2020 but the Mustangs were just hitting their stride coming down the stretch when the season came to an abrupt end.
Consecutive lopsided shutout losses to Big Eight Conference juggernauts Belle Vernon and Thomas Jefferson tested LH's mettle. The Mustangs got back off the deck and closed the season with an rousing effort in a 34-20 loss to another strong playoff team, McKeesport, then knocked off Trinity in a 34-33 thriller.
Laurel Highlands was looking forward to a season-ending match-up against Connellsville but COVID-19 issues with the Falcons caused the game to be cancelled.
Third-year coach Rich Kolesar has settled in at LH and feels the program is on the right trajectory.
"It’s definitely a process any time a new coach comes in," said Kolesar, who followed up a 3-7 record his first year with a 2-5 mark last season. "I think the first year was changing the culture, changing the system. Last year, COVID obviously slowed down the process a little bit but I really liked the way we finished the season.
"Also we did what we wanted to do by getting new kids out for the team. So our numbers have been going up. I think this year we’re going to see everything come together of what this program can be."
The Mustangs had 58 players on their roster a year ago and 28 were playing their first year of high school football.
"We were really young," Kolesar said. "We got better and better as the year went. We started figuring out how to be football players. We started five freshmen and a sophomore on defense. We were just a young team all around."
Junior Rodney Gallagher started 2020 at quarterback, went to wide receiver for a stretch and then returned to the QB role where he finished the season.
"Rodney has settled in as our quarterback," Kolesar said. "We’re going to kind of build our offense around him. Last year we were feeling things out, finding what he was best at and how he best helped the team, and his role right now is a quarterback."
Gallagher, who has already received NCAA Division-I scholarship offers from some of the most highly regarded football programs in the country, is well respected by his teammates.
"The team voted him one of our captains last year when he was a sophomore," said Kolesar. "This year they also voted Dan Carney, he’s a senior linebacker for us, and Kaleb Glebis, who has really been the leader of our line this year. He was our starting center. Those three we’ll look to as our leaders."
Kolesar is happy with the work his players have put in leading up to the 2021 campaign.
"Our team has done really well this offseason," he said. "They worked very hard. I think we’ll be strong up front. We got a transfer from Brownsville, Eric Allen, who looks really good at running back. Our skill guys, we have a ton of returning receivers (including seniors Jayden Pratt and Demonte Kiss) and some young guys who have really stepped up. So I feel good about us at every single position."
Laurel Highlands has key pieces returning on defense.
"Our defensive line, John Deak, Jaiden Tucker, Brad Smith all started last year," Kolesar pointed out. "At linebacker, Carney and Billy Barton both started. In the secondary, Rodney, Demonte Kiss and Hunter Kooser all started.
"We’ve got a lot of starters back and we’ve got other guys who are hungry to take some of those positions from them. I really like our defensive depth."
Laurel Highlands has a strong kicking game also.
"Harry Radcliffe is kicking again," Kolesar said. "He kicked in a couple games last year when Zach Layton was hurt. He’s done a really good job. He’s only a junior. Ben Diamond has come out to start punting for us this summer. Matt Lucas, a soccer kid, is also a good kicker, and Kooser is talented. We have good depth in the kicking game."
Kolesar is also confident in his coaching staff.
"Paul Eckerd is going to call our defense again," he said. "Rusty Richards is going to call our special teams. Our other assistants, Tyler Naulty, Chris Edenfield, Matt Shea, Steve Dillard and Ralph Crouch, all do a good job."
Laurel Highlands has three other Fayette County teams on its schedule.
"I like that in non-conference we’re playing a lot of local teams," Kolesar said. "We get to play Connellsville, Brownsville and Uniontown."
The Mustangs also have a non-conference game against Southmoreland. Big Eight play begins Sept. 17 at Ringgold.
"The conference is always tough," Kolesar said. "You’ve got TJ, Belle Vernon, McKeesport, all very good programs. West Mifflin is always tough. We saw Ringgold this summer, they’ve gotten a lot better. And Trinity’s been two really close games the last two years.
"I’m excited about our team but we’ve got to bring it every single week."
