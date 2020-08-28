Rich Kolesar feels much more comfortable entering his second year as Laurel Highlands football coach.
"That first year you're trying to teach a whole new philosophy," Kolesar said. "I was the third head coach in three years. There was a lot of learning, for the kids how to adjust to me, and for me to adjust to them, and also teaching the playbook. Now that we have a lot of that in, we're able to focus on fine-tuning the football aspect of things.
"I think we have a lot more team chemistry. That's the No. 1 thing I've noticed. Everything is going a lot smoother this year."
The Mustangs, who are coming off a 3-7 season that included a 3-4 mark in the Big Eight Conference, faced a different kind of offseason with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The coronavirus has made everything different," said Kolesar, who noted that his players dealt with the delay to the start of the season in a positive manner.
"The kids handled that pretty good," he said. "They were just happy they didn't decide to cancel the season at that point. They just want to play games."
Rodney Gallagher returns for his sophomore year and has already assumed a leadership role for the Mustangs.
"I think you have to probably say Rodney is our leader," Kolesar said. "As a freshman he started to take that role last year.
"It's not just what he says. He doesn't miss practice. He pushes himself in every lift, in every sprint. He makes guys compete, and he's a great teammate."
Gallagher showed great versatility in 2019 as wide receiver excelling as a runner and a pass catcher while leading LH in touchdowns with 11. Now the two-sport sensation, who helped lead the Mustangs to the WPIAL Class 5-A basketball championship in the winter, will add quarterback to that list as he and fellow sophomores Joe Chambers and Dan Carney vie for time behind the center.
"I think they each have their unique different skill set," Kolesar said. "Obviously you have Rodney's athleticism. Joe, coming from baseball, has a really good arm. Carney is a really tough runner. We're going to maximize every kid's ability on this team."
Gallagher will spend time at wide receiver again while also manning the secondary on defense.
Senior ShiNeill Thomas returns at running back where Kolesar feels he has some quality depth.
"Shi played really good for us last year," Kolesar said. "He's going to get the ball a lot again. Carney is a hard runner and Angelo Gatti is another really good running back. They're all going to get touches."
The Mustangs have a host of other receivers behind Gallagher.
"We probably have about eight or nine different guys that are going to play out there," Kolesar said. "Christian Burchick is a senior who brings back a lot of experience. Matt Lucas is a junior who's looked really good this summer. He's really been a surprise. He's a soccer player who's coming out for his first year playing football. He's just been an amazing athlete.
"There are a lot of other guys who are going to get the ball, too."
The Mustangs had a lot of turnover on their offensive line and will look for some new blood to invigorate them in the trenches.
"Lorenzo McFadden is our one returning lineman," Kolesar pointed out. "He's a senior who started a couple games on offense and a lot of games on defense last year. He'll be an anchor for us. Kaleb Glebis has looked very good and Colton Cole is another junior who's done well. We have a couple freshmen that are going to come in and play there, too.
"We have a lot of new, first-year players that have done well in camp. There's going to be a lot of new faces out there this year."
Kolesar is aware that opponents will be concentrating on containing Gallagher, wherever he finds himself on the field offensively.
"If a team is game-planning against us they're going to focus on taking Rodney away," Kolesar said. "But we're blessed to have a lot of good athletes, a lot of kids that can touch the football."
Kolesar noted the Big Eight is just as formidable as always. Last year it included two of the best teams in the state in Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon, along with McKeesport, Ringgold, Trinity and West Mifflin while Uniontown opted not to play football in the 2020 fall season.
"The conference is pretty consistent," he said. "You know what you're going to get."
Kolesar will keep his attention on molding his own team.
"It's about building a program, building kids up," Kolesar said. "I think if we keep working like we are we're going to get better and better."
