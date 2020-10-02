SEWICKLEY — Claire Konieczny fidgeted and fretted after finishing her round of the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The Geibel Catholic sophomore was sitting alone in the sixth and final qualifying berth into the PIAA Championship after carding a 22-over 95.
Konieczny’s anxious wait was calmed when the final scores were posted and she held on to the spot for her first trip to the state final.
The western regional was canceled due to a decision based on the current COVID-19 restrictions, so only six spots were available to secure a berth into the one-day tournament.
Konieczny played the front in 47 and back in 48, but said her round was not very consistent.
“It was all over the place. I’d get par once, then bogey. I’d par, then get double bogey on the next hole,” said Konieczny. “There were two or three holes I was so focused on getting the ball in the hole, I didn’t even know my score.
“After No. 1, I was putting pretty good. I didn’t put them in, but it was in close.”
Konieczny said she starting thinking too much, usually an issue for an athlete.
“After seven holes, I started to get in my head. If I wouldn’t get in my head, I’d be something,” explained Konieczny.
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger successfully defended her WPIAL title with a 4-over 77.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno won the silver medal with 79, and twin sister Ella took bronze with 82.
Meghan Zambruno, as with most of the boys and girls on the course, had a tough time on the greens.
“The greens were super tricky. I had a lot of three-putts,” said Zambruno. “It could be worse. I’d read the break really wrong. If you don’t read the break right, you have a worse putt coming back.
“I kept it in the fairway most of the time.”
Zambruno felt she had better round of golf in her, going out in 39 and closing with 40.
“I definitively could’ve played better,” said Zambruno. “I tried to stick with Eva (Bulger).
“I started off bad. It took a lot of guts to come back.”
Ella Zambruno was close to advancing through in previous WPIAL finals, but fell short in both attempts. The junior came through this time, buoyed by a birdie on the final hole of the front.
“The front was rough. I got a birdie on No. 9. That gave me momentum on the back nine,” said Ella Zambruno.
Zambruno carried the momentum forward with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16.
“I just wanted to finish strong,” said Zambruno.
She, too, had a tough go on the greens.
“Putting was tough. I had good shots into the greens. That saved me,” said Zambruno.
Zambruno has played in the state final on the gold-medal winning Lady Centurions, but will be playing for herself for the first time.
“I’m definitely excited because I missed it the last two years,” said Zambruno.
Lady Centurion teammates Angelika Dewicki (90) and Izabela Aigner (92) also medaled and qualified for the state final.
Carmichaels’ Remmey Lohr was unable to solve her issues off the tee, notably, and slipped to seventh with 98. The senior is the alternate for the PIAA Championship.
“Ever get that feeling you can’t do anything right? That was today,” said a disappointed Lohr. “It didn’t start good, but I had a good par.
“On No. 2, I bladed my drive down the fairway. That’s when the shanks started.”
Lohr hit her second shot right, landing on the road that parallels the fairway and is out-of-bounds. By the time she putted out, Lohr finished with a dreaded eight.
“I told myself if you hit the ball straight, you’re in good shape. If you don’t, you’re not,” said Lohr. “The putting was the only thing that kept me sane.
“I talked to myself to keep myself going.”
Lohr came into the girls championship after a much-chronicled junior year that had her make a run through the boys WPIAL and PIAA championships.
“It only added to the pressure (of dealing with a case of the ‘shanks’), but I refused to give up,” closed Lohr.
Elizabeth Forward junior Meagan Lewonas was ninth overall with 106.
