Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny enters next week’s final round of the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship trailing Seneca Valley’s Eva Bulger by four strokes.
The final round of both the Class AAA and individual championships will be played at Valley Brook Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Bulger carries the lead into the final round after shooting 80 (40-40) at Youghiogheny Country Club on Monday.
Konieczny went out in 44 and improved on the back nine with 40 for an opening round score of 84.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner is alone in third with 85. Beth-Center’s Gianna Peterson is in seventh place with 93, while Waynesburg Central’s Avery Davis tied for eighth with 100.
Mount Pleasant’s Allison Tepper is 14th with 110. Belle Vernon’s Brenna LaMendola withdrew.
South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh shot 75 (37-38) in the Class AAA first round of the championship at Youghiogheny Country Club.
Seneca Valley’s Lihini Rawaweera is alone in second place with 77, while North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin is third with 78.
Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan is fourth entering next week’s final round with 82.
