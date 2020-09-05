BULLSKIN TWP. — The Konieczny sisters led the way for Geibel Catholic Friday afternoon in the Lady Gators’ 204-215 Section 1-AA victory against Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Lady Gators improve to 3-1 in the section, while the Lady Scots slip to 0-4.
Caroline Konieczny was the medalist with a 1-over 36, despite having some issues with her iron play.
“I struggled with my iron shots. They were all going left. I tried to fix it the entire time. I tried fixing the shot on the course. I just needed to adapt to it,” explained the senior. “I was relying on chipping close and my putting.
“My chipping had my back a couple times.”
Konieczny was pleased with her play off the tee.
“My drives were a little bit more straight then they’ve been,” said Konieczny.
The section schedule hits the midway point next week, so the late-starting season is quickly moving along. Konieczny has a few goals — individual and team — in mind she’d like to reach in her final season of high school golf.
“It’s scary,” Konieczny said of the season moving along. “I definitely want to make states this year. And, I’m glad I’m getting to play this season.
“We’re focused on the team getting our scores down. We just missed the playoffs last year and we want to turn that around.”
The senior understands she and her sister Claire must have consistent scores for the Lady Gators.
“We try to play our game and give us enough wiggle room in case one of the girls doesn’t have a good day,” said Konieczny.
The Konieczny sisters also added volleyball to their busy schedules.
“The team needed a couple girls with some experience. I played (back in middle school),” said Caroline Konieczny. “It definitely crosses games when there’s matches. But, I’m glad to help them out.”
Claire Konieczny finished with 43. Kharisma Zylka shot 59 and Audra Holonich closed the scoring with 64. Paige Karpiak’s 66 wasn’t used.
Amanda Sokol was the low golfer for the Lady Scots with 50. She took a few holes to adapt to the changing speeds of the greens, but was okay off the tees from the start.
“It was pretty alright. It was better than usual,” the senior said of her score. “I wasn’t hitting the long putts hard enough at first.
“I only had one bad tee shot.”
Sokol’s main goal is to enjoy her final season of golf.
“It’s just for fun,” added Sokol.
Sophia Price (53), Kendall Yuhouse (51), and Rachel Wilson (61) closed the scoring rounds for Southmoreland. Gracin Louck also shot 61.
The Lady Scots lost to Ligonier Valley, 209-216, Thursday on the road at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Price (52), Yuhouse (54), Sokol (55), and Loucks (55) counted in the final score for Southmoreland.
Lauren Brant and Haley Boyd both shot 49 for Ligonier Valley.
