GREENSBURG — Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny survived a run of bogeys on the back nine at Hannastown Golf Club Thursday to win the bronze medal at the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Megan Zambruno played steady enough to win the silver medal with 4-over 76, while her twin sister Ella rallied from a tough start to grab the ninth and final berth into the PIAA Championship with 93.
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger won her third consecutive WPIAL crown with even-par 72.
Konieczny managed to maintain her composure despite a couple of rough stretches.
“The first three holes were rough. I went bogey-par-bogey. I wasn’t getting the ball in the cup,” said Konieczny. “I had a birdie on No. 8. I hit a good drive. I chunked my second shot, and scalded my third shot. I thought it was going over the green. I made a six-foot putt for birdie.”
Konieczny opened the back with a par, then had a run of four straight bogeys. The bad run continued with a double bogey-5 on No. 15.
“That was a bad hole. I blame myself. I got quick and scalded it. After all the bogeys, I was livid,” explained Konieczny. “As soon as I made double (bogey), I was thinking I either needed birdies or pars. If I kept it in play and close to the hole, I’d get it.”
Konieczny returns to her second state final.
“I have a lot more confidence this year. My swing has changed from my half-swing driver swing from last year,” said Konieczny. “My goal is to get top five. I want to lay the hammer down.”
Meghan Zambruno was looking for gold, but isn’t disappointed with silver.
“I’m happy with second, but I wanted to win,” said Zambruno.
Zambruno said she left a shot or two on the course.
“I missed a couple bad putts I shouldn’t have missed,” said Zambruno. “On hole three, I hit into the water on my second shot.
“I should’ve done better on the par-5s, but I did better on the par-3s.”
Zambruno is making her fourth trip to the PIAA final.
“I’m happy going to states. I’m used to it now. I’ve been third, fourth and fifth. Hopefully, in my fourth year, I’ll get first or second,” said Zambruno.
Teammates Izzy Aigner (85) and Olivia Kane (90), along with Central Valley’s Kennady Norton (85) and My Mrkonja (88), and Avonworth’s Ciara Anderson (88) also qualified for the state final.
Elizabeth Forward’s Meagan Lewonas shot 108.
