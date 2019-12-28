Viva Kreis' career-high point total led Belle Vernon to a 50-31 victory over Greensburg Salem Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Mount Pleasant Christmas Tournament.
The freshman finished with 16 points as the Lady Leopards improve to 6-2 overall.
Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader both scored 11 for Belle Vernon.
Abby Mankins led the Lady Lions (3-6) with 11 points.
