Entering his fourth season as boys head basketball coach, Dan Bosnic is about to have a unique first since taking over the Monessen program.
“In my time here, I have never had a returning starter prior to his season,” said Bosnic. “Kody Kuhns will be my first this year.”
Kuhns, a 6-3 senior, enters his second season as a starter.
“Kody, Jaisean (Blackman), Dante (DeFelices) and Jack (Sacco) are our leaders, and we expect them to continue to do so," said Bosnic.
Kuhns will be joined in the starting lineup by the Blackman (6-1) and the DeFelices (5-10), both juniors, while the other two spots are up for grabs.
Three sophomores are competing for the two spots: forwards Leonaj Thomas (6-3) and Lorenzo Gardner and guard Darryl Ray (6-1).
Two other players, junior guard Davontae Ross and freshman guard Timmy Kershaw, could also see time in the rotation.
The team is young and inexperienced, but that hasn’t deterred Bosnic and his assistants, Craig Rice and Jack Howell, from pushing forward.
“We will have to overcome our inexperience and improve over the course of the season,” said Bosnic. “The goals are to win the section and win some playoff games.
"Coach Rice and Coach Howell do a really good job. You aren't going to find two better guys and our kids are really lucky to have them as coaches.”
Monessen is in Section 4-AA with Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, and Jefferson-Morgan.
“Jefferson Morgan and Carmichaels have most of, if not all of, their starters back,” Bosnic said. “With the other teams, there won’t be any easy nights.”
Monessen opens the season in the MVI Shoot-Out Classic against South Allegheny.
