West Virginia Wesleyan senior Kennedy Kuhns successfully defended her javelin title at the Mountain East Conference Track & Field Championships held at Glenville State.
The Beth-Center graduate’s top throw was 38.12 meters (125-¾), over two meters further than the second-place finisher.
Kuhns entered the conference meet with a top throw of 37.30 meters.
Kuhns opened with a throw of 35.09 meters. She fouled on her second throw of the prelims, and closed with a throw of 31.63 meters.
Kuhns hit her winning throw on the first attempt of the finals. She also had throws of 36.08 and 33.99 meters.
The West Virginia Wesleyan women finished third with 122½ points.
