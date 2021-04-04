Nick Kumor tossed a two-hitter and reached base four times to lead host Laurel Highlands past West Mifflin, 11-1 in six innings, in a Section 3-AAAA baseball game Saturday.
Carson D’Amico went 3 for 3 with a pair of two-run singles for the Mustangs who improve to 1-1 overall and in section play with a split in their two games with the Titans (1-1, 2-3).
Kumor doubled, singled and walked twice, Joe Chambers contributed a double, single and RBI and Zack Koffler hit a two-run double for LH.
Jake Walker had both West Mifflin hits, including a lead-off double in the first. Ryan Lang bunted Walker to third and Devin Matey followed with an RBI sacrifice bunt to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.
Kumor would only allow one other hit it going the distance. He struck out eight and walked two.
Laurel Highlands went ahead to stay with two runs in the bottom of the second off losing pitcher Zane Griffaton. Kumor walked and courtesy runner Kadin Early stole second to start the rally. Koffler also walked, Chambers bunted the runners up and both scored on D’Amico’s single to right.
The Mustangs struck for four runs in the third. Braeden McKnight and Ty Sankovich both walked and moved up on a wild pitch. Alex McClain’s ground out scored McKnight and Kumor followed with an RBI single. Koffler was hit by a pitch, Chambers reached on an infield hit to load the bases and D’Amico again stroked a two-run single to make it 6-1.
Laurel Highlands tacked on a run in the fifth. Kumor walked with courtesy runner Early again stealing second. Koffler and D’Amico walked to load the bases and Brett Lemansky also walked to bring in Early for a 7-1 advantage.
The Mustangs ended the game on the mercy rule with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. McClain was hit by a pitch with one out, Kumor doubled him to third and Koffler brought in both runners with another double. Chambers made it three straight doubles to score Koffler. D’Amico reached on an infield hit, Lemansky walked and pinch-hitter C.J. Gesk also walked to bring in Chambers with the game-ending run.
Laurel Highlands travels to Ringgold for a 4 p.m. section game on Tuesday.
