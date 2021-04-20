Nick Kumor struck out 15 and stroked a pair of doubles Monday afternoon to lead Laurel Highlands to an 8-1 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Belle Vernon.
The Mustangs (4-1, 5-2) led 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but Belle Vernon tied the game in the top of the third inning.
Laurel Highlands responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, and put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ty Sankovich had a pair of doubles in the win. Kaden Early doubled and tripled for the Mustangs. Alex McClain also doubled.
Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2 -- The Mikes only needed three innings to secure a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Nick Ricco sparked the Carmichaels offense with two home runs and seven RBI. Drake Long had a home run, two singles, three RBI and scored three runs. Stush Ferek, who finished with a triple and single, and Zack Hillsman both drove in two runs.
Trent Carter secured the win for the Mikes (3-0, 7-0), allowing two earned runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Colton Brightwell and John Scott both drove in a run for Bentworth (0-5, 0-8).
Yough 3, Charleroi 1 -- Sean Royer struck out six and Yough made the most of six hits for a Section 4-AAA win over visiting Charleroi.
Yough scored once in the bottom of the second inning and Charleroi (0-5, 3-6) tied the game in the top of the third inning. Yough put two runs across in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final difference.
Jack Sampson had three singles for Yough (2-3, 2-5) and Allen Novacek doubled.
Joey Campbell doubled for Yough.
Washington 10, Frazier 7 -- The Prexies rallied with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning for a Section 1-AA road win at Frazier.
The Commodores (2-3, 3-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Steven Patterson, Asa Charnik, Taviaire Vereen and Michael Shallcross all doubled for Washington (1-2, 3-2). Jarrod West was the winning pitcher.
Greensburg C.C. 10, West Greene 3 -- The Centurions scored four unearned runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a Section 2-A victory at West Greene.
Greensburg C.C. (4-0, 4-0) led 9-0 in the top of the fifth inning. The Pioneers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Centurions countered with a run in their next at-bat.
West Greene (3-2, 4-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hunter Hamilton had a double and two singles for the Pioneers. Dalton Lucey doubled for the home team.
Winning pitcher Zach David and Alex Miller both went 3-for-4 for Greensburg C.C.
Bishop Canevin 20, Mapletown 10 -- The teams combined for 30 runs, 25 hits and seven errors in a Section 2-A game won by the Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-5) also received 13 walks.
The Crusaders led 3-1 after the first inning and 15-4 at the end of the third inning. The Maples (0-3, 0-3) scored six runs over the final four innings, to five by the home team.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with a triple, single, two runs scored and an RBI. AJ Vanata had a double and scored two runs. Cohen Stout and Aiden Dalansky both had two singles, and Brody Evans had a double.
Luke Andruscik had a pair of doubles for Bishop Canevin, and Josh Gmys, Dominic Varley and Navan Crossey had one each.
High school softball
Ringgold 18, Laurel Highlands 7 -- The Lady Rams pounded out 22 hits for a Section 2-AAAA victory over the visiting Fillies.
Peyton Laflash and Olivia Vecchio hit home runs for Ringgold (1-4, 2-6). Laflash also hit a pair of doubles. Karlie Russell had two doubles, and Ashlee Selembo and Leah Jaquay had one each.
Cassidy Kunkel was the winning pitcher.
Julie Cooper hit a home run and double for Laurel Highlands (0-5, 1-6). Sydney Laclair legged out a triple.
Mount Pleasant 10, McGuffey 1 -- Mary Smithnosky struck out 10 in the Lady Vikings' Section 3-AAA win at McGuffey.
Haylee Brunson had two doubles and drove in two runs for Mount Pleasant (3-1, 8-2). Hannah Gnibus smacked a three-run home run. Katie Hutter finished with a triple, single and RBI. Courtney Poulich had an RBI double.
Bentworth 11, Avella 7 -- The Lady Bearcats picked up their first win of the season with a Section 2-A victory at Avella.
Bentworth (1-3, 2-5) led 4-0 after two innings and increased its lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning. The Lady Bearcats scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and Avella (0-2, 0-5) plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jaclyn Tatar struck out seven in the win. Alexis Pistille had a pair of doubles, and Courtney Ambrose and Jessica Rothka had one each.
Boys tennis
Mount Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0 -- The Mount Pleasant boys didn't drop a set in the Vikings' victory over the visiting Scotties in Section 1-AA action.
Nick Yurechko and Tyler Salvatore lost only two games to win their singles matches. Mark Gallagher won his No. 3 singles match by forfeit.
Caleb Heiser and Ryan Borkowski lost two games at No. 1 doubles, and John Menefee and Eli Duval dropped just one game in their No. 2 doubles victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.