YORK RUN — Word’s going to get out on Annah Kunes if she keeps running like she did in Tuesday’s Section 2-AAA meet at Albert Gallatin.
The McKeesport freshman pulled away from Uniontown sophomore Hope Trimmer as the pair entered the track and maintained her speed to win her first high school race in 19:33.
Trimmer finished second in 19:58.
Uniontown earned a pair of wins by defeating the Lady Tigers (26-31) and West Mifflin (15-50). McKeesport edged Connellsville, 27-30, but the Lady Falcons earned a split with a 15-50 win over the Lady Titans.
Connellsville, Uniontown and Albert Gallatin will all run each other in the season-ending meet with Laurel Highlands and Ringgold.
Trimmer wasn’t prepared for Kunes, an unknown for McKeesport after the graduation of its top three runners.
“She’s a freshman. I did not know that. I wasn’t expecting to have that competition in the race,” said Trimmer.
Still, Trimmer was pleased with her performance.
“I ran 19:58. That beat my 5K PR (personal best),” said Trimmer. “I don’t have many regrets. I ran my best time. She just ran better.”
Trimmer has her sights set high from what she wants to accomplish in her second season of cross country.
“Obviously, we want the team to win the section,” said Trimmer. “And, I wasn’t able to finish the race (at the WPIAL championship) because I collapsed. So, I want to run well and make states.
“My first goal was to break 20 (minutes) and I did that. My next goal is anything under 19:58 and go from there.”
Nicole Walker, West Mifflin’s lone runner, was third in 21:32.
Uniontown’s Emily Angelo was fourth in 22:11.
Connellsville’s Gabby Pisarski and Uniontown’s Caitlyn Michelangelo entered the track together, but Michelangelo had a bit more speed to finish fifth in 22:39, nine seconds ahead of Pisarski.
The Lady Falcons were a bit undermanned with a couple players at a soccer match, but Pisarski stepped into the spotlight to lead the squad.
“My time was a PR,” said a smiling Pisarski. “I did feel I had to try my best and give it my all, which I did.”
Pisarski also had a list of what she’d like to accomplish this season.
“I’d love to get the cross country MVP and maybe a solid 22 (minutes),” said Pisarski. “I’d love to be in the top 10 at the county meet. I was 12th last year.”
The Lady Falcons’ Hailey Murray was ninth in 24:05 and teammate Maggie McPoyle held off McKeesport’s Savannah Blosser in the final 20 meters to finish 10th in 24:05. Ella Lape was 12th in 24:45.
Desiree Bixlar led Albert Gallatin to the finish line in 24th place with a time of 29:36. Emma Rubinstein was 27th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.