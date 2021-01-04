Coaches always encourage their athletes and teams to get better as the season progresses and finish strong.
That’s what made for some of the most frustrating local sports moments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. There were those who were prepared to embrace greatness but never actually got that opportunity.
Mount Pleasant swimmer Heather Gardner had to be the most disappointed. The much decorated Lady Vikings senior secured WPIAL gold medals in the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle and awaited her shot at finally attaining gold in either or both of those events at the PIAA meet. She had come up just short of the top step on the pedestal the year before, finishing with a pair of silver medals.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement — while Gardner was en route to the site of the state finals, Bucknell University — and then eventually the cancellation of her much anticipated finale.
Thus Gardner went off to Liberty University feeling unfulfilled.
“I cried just as hard (when the news broke of the cancellation) as when I found out the meet was postponed,” said Gardner at the time.
Another swimmer who had his dream of earning back-to-back PIAA gold medals shattered was Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan. The junior had repeated as WPIAL champion in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle and was favored to win both events again at the states. He had helped his team place sixth at the district meet.
Laurel Highlands junior Maria Mrosko and Mapletown freshman Ella Menear were out at Bucknell also when they found out the meet was off. Mrosko had won gold in the 100 butterfly and silver in the 200 individual medley at the WPIAL championships. Menear took silver in the 100 freestyle and bronze in the 50 freestyle at the district meet.
Another outstanding freshman who had qualified for the PIAA meet was the Fillies’ Ella Ciez who won a silver in the 100 freestyle and a bronze in the 50 freestyle. She also, along with Mrosko, was part of LH’s 200 medley relay team that won a gold medal.
Hockey was another sport that left a local team with an empty feeling.
Ringgold had rolled through the regular season, suffering only a 3-2 overtime loss to Carrick in the finale, and was set to face off against the Raiders in the Class B championship game at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
That showdown, like the PIAA swimming championships, was postponed and then eventually canceled.
The Rams’ Brad Bujdos ended with a league-high 32 goals and 61 points as his team finished 19-0-0-1.
There was one sport that did manage to finish its season last winter and that was high school rifle.
West Greene’s Sheyann Watson took the gold medal in the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships. She followed back-to-back champion Selena Phillips of Waynesburg Central, meaning the last three district winners were members of the Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Association.
Watson went on to place ninth in the PIAA final.
Waynesburg Central placed fourth in the WPIAL as a team with Colby Simkovic’s 100-10x leading the way. West Greene was sixth.
The sport that waited the longest to complete its season was the Pennsylvania State Clay Target League. After having its season put on hold in the spring, the league patiently regrouped and finished in the summer.
That was great news for coach Ken Brooks’ Connellsville team which won its second state championship in three years.
Not only that but the Falcons’ Michael Wascak finished as the No. 1 overall shooter in the state.
As high school sports prepares to swing back into motion today, the obvious hope is that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t cause any more premature season finishes in 2021.
