IMPERIAL -- Brownsville survived a tough battle in Section 2 to qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball playoffs although nothing could prepare the 12th-seeded Lady Falcons for what they faced Wednesday night.
Avonworth held Brownsville to a season low in points in cruising to a 49-19 first-round victory at West Allegheny High School, putting an abrupt end to the Lady Falcons' first trip into the postseason in three years.
Kathryn Goetz scored a game-high 18 points for the fifth-seeded Lady Antelopes (17-6), who leaped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Harris Robinson followed with 12 points.
"That's a really, really good team, probably the toughest team we've faced this year," Brownsville coach Patty Columbia said. "It'll be interesting to see where they go from here."
Goetz scored the game's first basket and the Lady Falcons' Emma Seto countered to tie it at 2-2. Goetz dropped in nine more points in a 15-2 run to close the opening quarter.
The Lady Antelopes increased their advantage to 28-6 by halftime, limiting Brownsville (13-9) to another basket by Seto and two free throws by Amari Fowler in the second quarter.
The Lady Falcons hung tough in the second half, being outscored only 21-13, but the damage was done.
Seto turned in a stellar all-around effort in defeat and scored all but four of her team's points with 15, despite being a target of Avonworth's defense.
"Emma's tough," Columbia said of the talented sophomore. "Emma's a hard worker. I think they were keying on her a little bit. They did their homework. She gave it her best.
"We have her for two more years so I'm excited about that."
Brownsville's only other basket was by Aniya Tarpley, one of three senior starters Columbia will lose to graduation.
"We're going to miss them," Columbia said. "They're players that stepped into that varsity role right away and they worked hard to get to this point. Obviously, they're three key players on our team. Aniya's our point guard and has been one of our top scorers. Chloe does it all and Sai is a good player, too.
"We have some big shoes to fill."
Columbia is hoping that getting a taste of the postseason will help her underclassmen strive to return.
"Despite the outcome, it was definitely a nice experience," Columbia said. "We worked hard to get back here. Hopefully, some of our younger players enjoyed it enough that they'll put in the time and effort it takes to make it back to this stage again."
