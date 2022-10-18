The Bentworth girls soccer team needed a victory at Beth-Center Monday night to qualify for the playoffs and the Lady Bearcats came through with a 4-0 victory in Section 2-A action.
Tessa Charpentier scored two goals for Bentworth (5-6-1, 6-7-1) and assisted on the other two. Brian Orsatti and Meredith Allender each scored a goal. Cassidy Sicchitano recorded the shutout.
"Bentworth qualifies for the WPIAL playoffs for the 13th consecutive time. This is a Bentworth school record for all sports," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "I'm so proud of the girls. To keep grinding out results the hard way all year is something special. I contribute it to the upperclassmen leadership and years of players wanting to emulate the people before them."
Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Leopards' had their WPIAL playoffs dashed with the Lady Warriors' Section 2-AAA home victory.
Belle Vernon (7-7-0, 8-8-1) needed a victory with Connellsville's win against Laurel Highlands to tie for fourth place. Elizabeth Forward (12-1-1, 14-2-1) finishes in second place.
Waynesburg Central 4, South Allegheny 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-A victory.
Rylie Rastoka scored the other goal for Waynesburg (10-2-0, 13-3-0). Lake Litwinovich, Brynn Kirby and Kaley Rohanna all had an assist.
Charleroi 8, Monessen 3 -- The Lady Cougars closed Section 2-A play with a home win against the Lady Greyhounds.
McKenna DeUnger finished with four goals for Charleroi. Bella Carroto and Taylor Ramsdell both scored two goals.
Sam Saylor scored two goals for Monessen. Aaliyah Rice added a solo goal.
Mount Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0 -- Rylin Bugosh's four goals lifted the Lady Vikings to a Section 3-AA victory.
Morgan Gesinski, Riley Gesinski, Cassidy Cole, Maggie Piper and Marissa Garn also scored for Mount Pleasant (10-0-0, 15-1-0). Ligonier Valley finishes 1-8-1 in the section and 2-12-2 overall.
Southmoreland 2, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Kendall Fabery and Megan Mehall scored to lead the Lady Scots to a non-section victory.
Southmoreland finishes the regular season with a 10-3-1 record. The Lady Lions close with a 3-14-0 mark.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 0 -- Natalie Lamenza netted a hat trick in the Lady Jaguars' Section 2-AAA victory.
Abby Atkinson had the shutout as Thomas Jefferson (15-2-0) finishes first in the section with a 13-1-0 record.
Ringgold (8-5-1, 11-6-1) finishes third.
Boys soccer
California 2, Aquinas Academy 1 -- Darryl Ray's goal in the second half lifted the Trojans to a non-section victory.
Kai Vanderlaan set up Evan Robison in the first half for California's first goal. Alex Merritt made five saves.
Washington 4, Ringgold 3, OT -- Ringgold rolled out to an early lead, but the Prexies rallied for an overtime non-section victory.
David Molisee, set up by Aidan Fausnaught, scored the first goal. Jack Brodak set up Cody Scheponik for the 2-0 lead.
Washington tied the match early in the second half.
Sean Cornelius scored his first varsity goal to tie the match for Ringgold (8-10-0). Washington tied the match 39 seconds later.
Ringgold now awaits word about the WPIAL playoffs.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Maples swept to a non-section victory over visiting McGuffey.
Mapletown (14-1) won by the scores, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lady Maples' Krista Wilson had a double-double with 19 kills and 12 digs. Ella Menear (5 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces), Riley Pekar (7 digs, 3 aces), Alexis Perry (3 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (22 assists, 9 digs) also had solid performances.
Frazier 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Commodores remained unbeaten with a non-section road victory.
Frazier rolled to victory by the scores, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13.
Frazier was led by Grace Vaughn (5 kills), Addison Shultz (5 kills), Gracen Hartman (26 assists, 15 service points), Molly Yauch (26 digs), Jensyn Hartman (16 digs), and Maria Felsher (12 service points).
Bentworth 3, Burgettstown 1 -- The Lady Bearcats dropped the first set, 25-21, but carried the play in the next three for a non-section road victory.
Bentworth rallied to victory by the scores, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
Grace Skerbetz (12 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs), Sarah Schiccitano (7 kills), Emily Wise (8 kills), Jocelyn Babirad (2 kills, 4 aces, 34 assists), Chelsea Dindal (9 kills, 9 digs), and Haylee Wolfe (10 digs) led the way for Bentworth.
Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- Belle Vernon won the first and fourth sets, but the Lady Scots rallied to take the fifth set for a non-section home victory.
The Lady Leopards had set wins of 25-16 and 25-10. Southmoreland won by the scores 25-23, 25-20 and 15-8.
Southmoreland's Amarah McCutcheon (7 kills), Taylor Doppelheuer (7 kills), Kaylee Doppelheuer (5 kills), Makayla Etling (11 digs) all had strong performances.
Brownsville 3, Uniontown 1 -- The Lady Raiders won the first set, 25-17, but the Falcons stormed back to win the next three for a non-section home victory.
Brownsville won the final three sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
CC Williams (14 kills, 23 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces), Skye Durst (8 kills, 30 digs, 37 assists), Kami Franks (33 digs), Caylee Balabon (7 kills, 18 digs 4 aces), Kenzie Wade (4 kills, 7 digs), Cassidee Settles (18 digs, 2 aces), Skyler Gates (9 kills, 3 digs, 6 blocks), and Ava Clark (2 digs) contributed to the Lady Falcons' victory.
Ringgold 3, Charleroi 0 -- The Lady Rams swept to a non-section home victory.
Ringgold won by the scores, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19.
Hockey
Ringgold 7, Wilmington 1 -- The Rams rolled to a PIHL D2 road victory.
Ringgold remains unbeaten, improving 3-0-0-0-0. Wilmington is winless at 0-3-0-0-0.
Kenneth Cadwallader scored twice and Clayton Benson once in the first period for a 3-1 lead.
Cadwallader netted his third goal in the second period. Trent Hawk, Donnie Tustin and LJ Crouch also scored in the period.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett made 11 saves in the victory. Wilmington's Tag Walker turned aside 23 shots.
