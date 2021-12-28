The Lady Bearcats held Geibel Catholic scoreless in the second and fourth quarters Monday as the host team of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament advanced to the title game with a 53-16 victory.
Bentworth led 16-6 after the first quarter and increased its advantage to 32-6 at halftime.
The Lady Bearcats' Laura Vittone and Amber Sallee shared game-scoring honors with 15 points apiece.
Alex Caldwell and Morgan Sandzimier both scored six points for the Lady Gators.
Boys basketball
Ringgold 61, Southmoreland 50 -- The Rams raced out to a 27-11 lead in the first quarter on their way to a win over the Scotties in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
Southmoreland (2-3) sliced five points of its deficit at halftime and three more in the third quarter to trail 42-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ringgold (3-3) closed out the win with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Rams' Zion Moore led all scorers with 34 points. Jesus Davenport added 10.
Ty Keffer paced Southmoreland with 26 points. Isaac Trout finished with 10 points.
