The Bentworth girls scored all the points needed by halftime Friday night with the host Lady Bearcats opening their holiday tournament with a 53-22 win over Mapletown.
The Lady Bearcats (2-5) led 13-4 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Bentworth closed the game with a 24-13 advantage in the second half.
Bentworth's Caroline Rice led all scorers with 24 points. Emily O'Dell added 11.
Krista Wilson scored 11 points for the Lady Maples (0-5).
Bentworth Holiday Tournament
Mapletown 4-5-5-8 -- 22
Bentworth 13-16-12-12 -- 53
Mapletown: Krista Wilson 11. Bentworth: Caroline Rice 24, Emily O'Dell 11. Records: Bentworth (2-5), Mapletown (0-5).
