Mallory Schreiber scored the game-winning goal with about four minutes remaining in the match Monday night as Bentworth rallied for a 2-1 non-section win over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Reagan Schreiber tied the match for the Lady Bearcats (3-2) early in the second match and then assisted on the game-winner.
Ashlyn Basinger spotted the Lady Raiders (1-4) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Jasmine Manning made four saves to preserve the win. Waynesburg's McKenzie Booth made 17 saves.
“Nina Thompson had a huge night for us at midfield," praised Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "This is her first year as a starter replacing Caroline Rice. She played such a crucial role tonight for us.“
Waynesburg was coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Charleroi on Saturday. Basinger scored twice and Erin Fitch also had a goal, while Booth stopped nine shots in the victory. The Lady Cougars got goals from McKenna Deunger and Belle Carotto.
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 -- The Lady Leopards scored two goals in the second half to rally for a Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Ringgold.
Morgan Einodshofer converted an Izzy Laurita pass into the game-winning goal for Belle Vernon (2-1, 3-1). Jillian Butchki tied the game earlier in the second half with Kataira Rhodes assisting.
Katelyn Ferrence scored in the first half for the Lady Rams (1-2, 1-2).
Brownsville 8, Mount Pleasant 2 -- Tessa Dellarose scored a hat trick in the first half and added three more goals in the second half to lead the Lady Falcons to a Section 3-AA victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Dellarose also added three assists.
Ava Kovscek also scored a hat trick for Brownsville (2-1, 2-1) and added an assist.
Mackenzie Leeder scored both goals -- one in each half -- for the Lady Vikings (2-1, 2-1).
Brownsville's Kamie Franks made 10 saves. Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore turned aside seven shots.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 5, Derry 0 -- The Lady Vikings swept past the visiting Lady Trojans for a Section 1-AA victory.
Mary Smithnosky (6-4, 6-3), Hannah Brown (6-2, 6-0), and Sophia Smithnosky (6-1, 6-1) won their singles matches for Mount Pleasant.
Ashley Marne and Olivia Stone (6-3, 6-3) and Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson (6-0, 6-0) swept the doubles for the Lady Vikings.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Colonials cruised a straight-sets Section 3-AAA victory on the road at Yough.
Albert Gallatin won by the scores 25-18, 25-13, 25-8.
Emma Eckart and Kennedy Felio both had 11 assists for the Lady Colonials (2-2, 2-2). Elizabeth Murtha finished with 13 kills and three digs. Laney Wilson had a nice all-around performance with 11 kills, six blocks and five kills.
Laurel Highlands 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 -- Laurel Highlands won a Section 3-AAA match in three, hard-fought sets over the visiting Lady Jaguars.
The home squad won by the scores 26-24, 25-22, 25-21.
Maddie Wheeler (18 digs), Shannon Watkins (29 assists, 9 digs), Bella Buwawa (13 digs, 10 kills), and Alison Humbertson (12 kills, 10 digs) all had strong performances for Laurel Highlands (3-0, 3-0).
Montour 3, Ringgold 0 -- Montour returned home from Ringgold with a Section 2-AAA sweep.
Montour won by the scores 25-14, 25-22, 25-11.
Kaiden Bubash and Haley Resosky combined for 13 digs for the Lady Rams (1-2, 1-2).
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2 -- The Lady Rockets rallied twice for a Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Eagles.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 2-1) dropped the first set, 25-23, won the second, 25-13, lost the third set, 25-17, and the won the final two, 25-17, 15-10.
Madison Wright (10 digs, 9 kills, 7 aces), Anna Uveges (11 kills, 4 blocks), Savannah Kramer (9 kills), Abby Ankrom (21 digs), and Neveah Dudas (18 assists) all had noteworthy performances for Jefferson-Morgan.
