The Bentworth girls basketball program has made solid strides under fifth-year head coach Donna Sallee and Sallee was not shy when asked about her goals for this season.
“We have set a section title as the goal,” said Sallee. “The section will be very close this year and I believe we will be competing closely with Chartiers-Houston, California and Wash High for the section title.”
The Lady Bearcats are in Section 2-AA with Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Washington.
Leading the way for Bentworth will be Sallee’s daughter Amber, a junior, who is entering her third year as a starter.
“Amber has started since her freshman year and is our point guard who is able to control the tempo of the game,” said Donna Sallee. “She was our leading scorer as a freshman and our second-leading scorer as a sophomore.
“She is great at driving to the hoop, as well as nailing the three.”
The younger Sallee and senior Grace Skerbetz will be counted on for leadership. The duo will be joined in the starting lineup by senior Sydney DiNardo, junior Ava Clark and sophomore Aubrie Logan. Freshman Jesse Laskey will also make an impact for the team.
“We have to play consistently and have to communicate,” Sallee said of winning a section title. “That will help up work towards our goal of a section title.”
