Three different players scored for the short-handed Bentworth girls Friday night in the Lady Bearcats' 3-0 Section 2-A road victory at Beth-Center.
Mallory Schreiber, Cassidy Sicchitano and Taylor Leonetti all scored a goal apiece for Bentworth (10-4), who pulled into a third-place tie in the section with Seton-La Salle at 8-4.
Jasmine Manning earned the shutout victory in the net for Bentworth.
"We went into the game without 3-4 starters. Beth-Center can be a tough place to score even when healthy," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "I’m really proud of the way the girls stepped up. New girls has to start tonight and many defenders had to push up the field. We had a big game by Lilly Schultz and Kenzie Aloe, who had to fill in big today.
"Captain Taylor Leonetti has to move up from usually outside back position to play in the attack. She scored her second career goal today and came up big for us."
