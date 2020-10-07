Emily Kisner and Reagan Schreiber both scored two goals Wednesday afternoon in Bentworth’s 7-0 Section 2-A victory at Monessen.
Mallory Schreiber, Alexa Leonetti and Jocelyn McMurray all scored one goal apiece as the Lady Bearcats improve to 6-3 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Jasmine Manning and Cassidy Sicchitano combined for the shutout in the nets for Bentworth.
Monessen slips to 0-9 and 0-9.
