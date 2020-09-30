Reagan Schreiber scored three goals as Bentworth rolled over visiting Charleroi, 6-2, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
It was the 150th career win for the Lady Bearcats program, which is in its 15th season.
Mallory Schreiber, Emily Kisner and Kenzie Buttermore also scored goals for Bentworth (4-2, 6-2).
"Our best game of the season," Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. "We keep getting better everyday."
The Lady Cougars fall to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the section.
