Bentworth jumped out early and cruised to a 47-28 non-section victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Friday at Jefferson-Morgan High School.
The Lady Bearcats (0-7, 4-11) had a 10-3 lead after the first quarter, and a 21-9 halftime advantage. Bentworth outscored the Lady Rockets, 14-7, in the third. Both scored 12 in the fourth.
The Lady Bearcats’ Caroline Rice led the game in scoring with 16 points.
Autumn Gustovich and Abby Ankrom had nine points apiece for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-11).
