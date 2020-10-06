Reagan Schreiber notched three goals as host Bentworth upset second-place Seton LaSalle, 5-2, in a Section 2-A girls soccer match Monday night.
The win leaves the Lady Bearcats (5-3, 7-3) one game in back of the Lady Rebels (7-2, 7-2) in the loss column.
Mallory Schreiber and Cassidy Sciccitano also scored goals for Bentworth, which led 4-2 at halftime.
"Huge win to keep our hopes alive for a top-two spot," Lady Bearcats coach Tyler Hamstra said. "To score five against a top single-A team is impressive. Our defense was fantastic tonight, led by Taylor Leonetti."
