The Clairton girls held Yough to five or less points in each quarter Friday night in a 57-15 victory in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Bears (4-0) led 12-4 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Clairton outscored the Lady Cougars (2-7) in the second half, 29-6.
Clairton's Iyanna Chapman and Taylor Jackson shared game-scoring honors with 16 points apiece.
Valley Christmas Tournament
Yough 4-5-2-4 -- 15
Clairton 12-16-11-18 -- 57
Clairton: Iyanna Chapman 16, Taylor Jackson 16. Records: Yough (2-7), Clairton (4-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.