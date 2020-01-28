Burgettstown forged into a 32-22 halftime lead Monday night and the Lady Blue Devils maintained the advantage in the second half for a 59-38 Section 3-AA victory over visiting Frazier.
Burgettstown (7-2, 13-6) outscored Frazier in the second half, 27-14.
Kaelyn Shaporka led the Lady Commodores (4-6, 6-12) with 14 points. Lindsey Somers added 11.
The Lady Blue Devils' Jill Frazier scored a game-high 16 points. Emily Prasko finished with 14.
