Chartiers-Houston steadily pulled away from visiting Waynesburg Central Tuesday night for a 44-24 non-section victory.
The Lady Bucs (8-6) led 8-4, 18-13 and 32-18 at the quarter breaks.
Zalayah Edwards scored 15 and Dominique Mortimer added 11 for Chartiers-Houston.
The Lady Raiders go to 5-9 overall.
