PLUM — Burrell’s hitters made the most of Plum’s short dimensions and Katie Armstrong struck out 15 Tuesday afternoon in the Lady Bucs’ 4-1 victory against Mount Pleasant in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs.
Fourth-seeded Burrell (12-5) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against the Mohawk-South Park winner. Mount Pleasant finishes the season with an overall mark of 11-9.
Bella Stewart smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Pyper Ferres and Braelyn Jones belted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with all three balls clearing the fence nearly at the same spot. Recommended dimensions for outfield fences are at least 200 feet, but Plum’s dimensions fell short of that recommended dimensions.
“I don’t think you should play a softball game at 180-foot fence, but that’s up to the WPIAL,” said Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson. “(Sophia Smithnosky) made three mistakes.”
Burrell added a single run in the bottom of the second inning, and possibly ran out of a bigger inning with a base-running blunder.
Jones worked Smithnosky for her only walk of the game and was bunted to second on Cassidy Novak’s sacrifice. Alanna Miller was safe on a throwing error for runners at first and third.
Smithnosky struck out Sabrina Hoover, but Jenna Morrison followed with a run-scoring single to center field.
Mount Pleasant center fielder Krista Brunson’s throw was late to get Jones, but Miller made a wide turn at third base. Catcher Addison Reese whipped a throw to third baseman Grace Etling for the inning-ending out.
Armstrong was nearly unhittable, allowing two doubles and a single to Krista Brunson, a double to Ella Alakson and Emma Scanlon’s single.
Brunson singled with one out and took second when the ball was mishandled. She was stranding when Armstrong struck out the next two batters.
Mount Pleasant broke through in the top of the third inning.
Scanlon opened with a single and moved to second on Carley Surma’s sacrifice bunt. Smithnosky popped out to second base, but Brunson came through with the first of her two doubles to plate Scanlon.
Mount Pleasant had runners in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but all were stranded by Armstrong.
Armstrong struck out 15, including all three outs of an inning four times. Outside of the five hits, the Lady Vikings only hit one ball out of the infield when Ferres, the shortstop, caught a fly ball in short left field.
“Katie threw the ball very well, as she usually does. We just didn’t make the adjustments we made in the week and went back to muscle memory,” said Chris Brunson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.