Dominique Mortimer scored 22 points as Chartiers-Houston triumphed over visiting Bentworth, 68-28, in a Section 3-AA girls basketball game Thursday night.
Caroline Rice rang up 20 points to lead the Lady Bearcats (1-11, 5-17).
Zamierah Edwards and Zalayah Edwards added 10 points apiece for the Lady Bucs (8-4, 12-9).
