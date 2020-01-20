Zamierah Edwards scored 18 points as Chartiers-Houston defeated visiting Carmichaels, 63-27, in a Section 3-AA girls basketball game Monday night.
The second-place Lady Bucs (6-2, 10-6) jumped out to a 19-11 lead in the first quarter and pulled away from there.
Sophia Zalar led the Lady Mikes (1-6, 4-12) with a game-high 20 points.
Dominique Mortimer and Zalayah Edwards added 14 and 12 points for C-H, which gave coach Laura Montecalvo her 100th career coaching win. Her record with the Lady Bucs stands at 100-50.
