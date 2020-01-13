The Chartiers-Houston girls held Bentworth to four points or less in each of the four quarters for a 52-10 Section 3-AA road victory.
Dominique Mortimer led Chartiers-Houston with 17 points.
Caroline Rice and Grace Skerbetz both scored four points for the Lady Bearcats (0-6, 3-10).
