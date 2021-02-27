HOUSTON -- Defense was the name of the game in Chartiers-Houston's WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball preliminary-round playoff game against visiting Frazier on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bucs held Frazier to five baskets in their 27-18 win.
Chartiers-Houston coach Laura Montecalvo was impressed with the Lady Commodores' defense and also spoke about her younger players getting their first taste of the postseason.
“Frazier’s defense really stifled us, and we had a lot of young kids getting their first playoff experience," Montecalvo said. “I give credit to Frazier, but it was also some nerves on our part. Overall, we persevered and kept playing defense.”
The Lady Bucs (10-6) used their height and length on the defensive end to cause issues for Frazier (5-14), which had 19 turnovers while C-H had 16 turnovers if its own.
“We wanted to pressure the guards and keep the ball out of the post,” Montecalvo said.
Frazier played without four-year starter Kaelyn Shaporka and coach Winston Shaulis spoke about his team’s effort in her absence.
“She was missed on the court with her experience and leadership, but the girls fought all game long,” he said. “I thought we started off, and played the majority of the game, with a great defensive effort.”
Baskets came at a premium early with neither team hitting one in the first quarter.
“Stalling them offensively was our biggest game plan and we did a fantastic job of that for the majority of the game,” Shaulis said. “A couple of buckets fell for them and a few didn’t fall for us and that was big when you look at things.”
Frazier led 3-1 after the first quarter and it wasn’t until Chartiers-Houston’s Dominique Mortimer hit a three-pointer on the first possession of the second that either team made a basket.
Down 7-3 early in the second, Frazier went on a 7-0 run to take a 10-7 lead with 4:17 to go in the half.
When Molly Youch hit a shot with 5:05 to play in the first half during that run, it would be Frazier’s last basket until Eliza Newcomer hit one with 1:39 to play in the game.
The drought lasted 19 minutes and 16 seconds of action.
Chartiers-Houston closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 14-10 lead into the half and it held an 18-12 lead going into the fourth.
Mortimer led the Lady Bucs with eight points while Delaney Warnick paced Frazier with seven points.
Shaulis spoke highly of his three seniors in McKenzie Miller and the Shaporka twins, Kaelyn and Kendall.
“I feel for our three seniors who were great leaders,” he said. “We will miss them.”
Chartiers-Houston moves on to face third-seeded Winchester Thurston Tuesday.
“It is going to be a tall order as they are extremely athletic and have balanced scoring,” Montecalvo said. “They have great experience, and we have to play great defense and take care of the basketball.”
