The Beth-Center girls led 15-0 after the first quarter Saturday afternoon and then breezed to a 60-16 holiday tournament victory over host Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2) led 33-7 at halftime.
Beth-Center's Olivia Greco scored a game-high 16 points. Anna Sloan added 14.
Journey Greer led the Fillies (0-7) with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.