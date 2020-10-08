The Beth-Center girls volleyball team made quick work of their Section 3-AA match Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Charleroi.
The Lady Bulldogs swept to the section win by the scores, 25-10, 25-22, 25-20.
Noelle Hunter had a solid game at the net for Beth-Center with 18 kills and five blocks. Jenn Zelenick finished with 15 digs, eight aces and three kills. Zoey Sussan had a team-high 28 assists, and Anna Sloan added four kills.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 18, Greensburg Salem 0 -- Eight different girls scored for the Lady Falcons in their Section 2-AAA victory over the Lady Lions.
Connellsville remains undefeated, improving to 7-0 in the section, as well as overall.
Mary Kate Lape scored four goals to run her season total to 21. She also assisted two goals.
Kayde Koballa and Jocelyn Gratchic both netted a hat trick in the win. Brooke Lindstrom scored a pair of first-half goals, and Neveah Hamborsky added a pair in the second half.
Shelby Basinger, Grace Bosnic, Morgan Smouse and Arley Wilson also scored for the Lady Falcons. Smouse's was her first varsity goal.
Madison Kinneer didn't face a shot in the first half and had an assist in the second half playing out in the field. Brianna Soltis, who assisted on the final goal, made two saves.
Greensburg Salem keeper Jordyn Anderson saved 22 of the 40 shots she faced.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 0 -- Colton Stoneking and Dalton Woods scored second-half goals as the Raiders shut out the visiting Falcons for a Section 3-AA victory.
Wyatt Henson assisted on Woods' goal.
Chase Henkins turned aside four shots for Waynesburg Central (5-3, 5-3).
Davey Timko made nine saves for Brownsville (1-9, 1-10) before exiting with an injury. Derrick Tarpley had two saves.
