Beth-Center built up a six-point lead after the first quarter and hung on for a 55-50 victory over Washington on Thursday in Section 2-AAA play at Beth-Center High School.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Olivia Greco shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Elizabeth Trump, as both had 15 points. Greco was 11 of 12 at the foul line and added five steals. Trump had a double-double with 13 rebounds. Beth-Center’s Maddy Hunyady had 14 points.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-5, 8-7) set up a showdown with Brownsville (5-5, 10-5) when they host their rivals on Monday in section play at 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center had a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and even though the Lady Prexies (2-7, 4-12) had a 15-14 edge in the second, the home team led 26-21 at halftime. Both scored 14 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.
Washington had four players in double figures with Randi Thomas’ 14 leading the way. Teammate Cassandra Lewis added 11, and Samantha Maurer and Kyla Woods had 10 points apiece.
