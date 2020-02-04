Danielle DeProspo scored 19 points as South Park topped visiting Beth-Center, 63-48, in girls basketball action Monday night to pull even with Seton-LaSalle atop the Section 2-AAA standings.
Taylor Glowa and Nora Ozimek added 14 and 12 points for the Lady Eagles (11-2, 13-7).
Anna Sloan led the Lady Bulldogs (4-9, 8-12) with 17 points.
