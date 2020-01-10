Beth-Center's rally in the fourth quarter Thursday night fell short for a 50-45 Section 2-AAA loss to visiting South Park.
The Lady Eagles (5-1, 7-5) led 21-13 at halftime and 36-25 after the third quarter. Beth-Center (2-3, 6-4) outscored the visitors in the fourth quarter, 20-14.
Olivia Greco led Beth-Center with 15 points. Elizabeth Trump finished with 11 and Anna Sloan added 10.
Danielle DeProspo scored a game-high 16 points for South Park. Taylor Glowa (14) and Nora Ozimek (10) also scored in double figures.
