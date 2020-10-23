Beth-Center won in three sets Thursday night, but visiting Brownsville put up a fight in each loss in the Section 3-AA volleyball match.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-8) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
Noelle Hunter had a team-high 12 kills and finished with six aces for Beth-Center. Zoey Sussan doled out 26 assists. Jen Zelenick finished with six kills and three aces. Alyssa Minerd had six digs and two aces.
Emma Lipniskis (2 aces, 2 kills), Jessica Samol (3 aces), and Anna Sloan (4 kills) also contributed to the win for the Lady Bulldogs.
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0 -- The Lady Commodores won in three sets, but the Lady Scots didn't go away quietly at home in Section 3-AA action.
Frazier (8-4, 9-5) needed an extra point to win the first set, 26-24, and then closed out the sweep with set wins of 25-18 and 25-22.
Alexis Lovis had a strong all-around performance for the Lady Commodores with 22 assists, 11 service points and seven kills. Jensyn Hartman finished with a team-high 18 kills. Jordan Brundege had a solid defensive performance with 12 digs. Braylin Salisbury finished with four blocks.
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Maples closed the regular season with a non-section road victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Mapletown (7-5, 8-5) now awaits word of its opponent in the WPIAL Class A volleyball playoffs.
The Lady Maples swept to the win by the scores, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.
Macee Cree (24 assists, 3 aces, 7 digs), Krista Wilson (12 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Taylor Dusenberry (8 kills, 7 digs), and Riley Pekar (12 digs) all had solid performances for Mapletown.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2 -- The Lady Pioneers had the final, little run to secure a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Rockets.
West Greene won the first two sets, 25-16, 25-15, but the home team stormed back to tie the match with 25-21 and 25-22 wins.
The Lady Rockets then had a late run for a 15-12 victory in the final set.
Madison Wright had a double-double for Jefferson-Morgan with 18 digs and 12 kills, as did Abby Ankrom with 21 service points and 14 digs. Maddie Call had a solid defensive effort with 15 digs. Anna Uveges (3 blocks, 8 kills), Savannah Kramer (6 kills), and Nevaeh Dudas (7 assists) also contributed for the Lady Rockets.
Fort Cherry 3, California 1 -- The Lady Trojans tied the match at 1-1, but the visiting Lady Rangers took the next two sets for the season-closing Section 2-A victory.
Fort Cherry won the opening set, 25-11. California rallied to win the next set, 25-21, and the Lady Rangers secured the win by taking the final two sets, 25-23, 25-16.
Tayla Pascoe (6 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces), Mylaina Pendo (5 kills), and Ca'Mari Walden (3 kills, 3 blocks, 22 digs, 3 aces) led the way for California.
Yough 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Leopards won the first set, but visiting Yough rallied to take the next three for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Belle Vernon (1-11) won the first set, 25-22. The Lady Cougars then reeled off three straight wins, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Kirsten Brooks (9 kills), Gianna Anderson (28 digs), and Mia Lubrani (11 points) were the top performers for the Lady Leopards.
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Hillers defeated the Lady Rams by the scores, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-14, for the closing Section 2-AAA victory.
Ringgold's Alyssa Connolly 16 assists and Kaiden Bubush finished with 27 digs.
Ringgold finishes the season with a 2-10 record.
